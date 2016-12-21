Bucknum, Sachs to lead Mission Viejo in 2017
Trish Kelley is sworn in as a City Council member at the Dec. 13 regular meeting of the Mission Viejo City Council. NATHAN PERCY, STAFF Trish Kelley stands with her husband Jack after being sworn in as a City Council member at the Dec. 13 regular meeting of the Mission Viejo City Council.
