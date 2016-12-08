Bloomberg Poll: 54% of American Are Bullish on Stock Market
A majority of American adults -- 54 percent -- are bullish on the U.S. stock market for 2017 and almost four in 10 say they anticipate being in a better financial situation during the upcoming year than they are now. The latest Bloomberg National Poll shows growing optimism about the U.S. economy following the election of billionaire businessman Donald Trump as president, with positive feelings about the nation's financial direction among his supporters.
Mission Viejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They have gangs in south Orange County? (Dec '07)
|Dec 15
|NALGON
|140
|have you ever been ripped off by rsm toyota dea... (Apr '09)
|Dec 7
|Harry Bretschneider
|14
|Struggling with your college admissions essays?...
|Nov '16
|thewritedirection
|1
|50 homes under threat as brush fire erupts on A...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Election Day freebies: These places will give y...
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|2
|Loud Rumbling Noise in Aliso Viejo (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Lara Feamster
|49
|Greg Haidl, Ex-Con (Jun '08)
|Nov '16
|Bev
|85
