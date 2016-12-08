Bloomberg Poll: 54% of American Are Bullish on Stock Market

A majority of American adults -- 54 percent -- are bullish on the U.S. stock market for 2017 and almost four in 10 say they anticipate being in a better financial situation during the upcoming year than they are now. The latest Bloomberg National Poll shows growing optimism about the U.S. economy following the election of billionaire businessman Donald Trump as president, with positive feelings about the nation's financial direction among his supporters.

