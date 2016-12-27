Arizona football recruiting: 3-star l...

Arizona football recruiting: 3-star linebacker Colin Schooler commits to Wildcats

Tuesday Dec 27

The Arizona Wildcats landed a very nice addition on Tuesday, securing a commitment from high 3-star linebacker Colin Schooler from Mission Viejo High School . He was offered by Arizona on December 14 and also held offers to Fresno State, New Mexico, and Nevada amongst others.

