Arizona football recruiting: 3-star linebacker Colin Schooler commits to Wildcats
The Arizona Wildcats landed a very nice addition on Tuesday, securing a commitment from high 3-star linebacker Colin Schooler from Mission Viejo High School . He was offered by Arizona on December 14 and also held offers to Fresno State, New Mexico, and Nevada amongst others.
