Last week the Texas Legislature agreed to give the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine $54.1 million for the next two years - $7.2 million short of what lawmakers approved in 2015 - pending the governor's approval. We are grateful for this amount of support, especially since, at one point in the session, funding was less than half the current appropriation.

