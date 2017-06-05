Mission man faces life in Palmview shooting
Juan Carlos Lara Hernandez faces life in prison as prosecutors try to connect him to the 2015 shooting death of a Palmview man. Lara, 31, of Mission, is accused of shooting to death Jaime Ramos inside his home in Palmview on Jan. 15, 2015, prosecutors said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mission Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16)
|Jun 2
|Wtf
|6
|Rednecks
|May 29
|unionwonthewar
|1
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|May 27
|Carmen
|52
|music (Dec '13)
|May 19
|musico
|3
|U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07)
|May 16
|Myra
|47
|Modeling Companies
|May 16
|Catalina
|1
|South Texas border patrol agents rescue 18 immi...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mission Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC