Mission man faces life in Palmview sh...

Mission man faces life in Palmview shooting

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

Juan Carlos Lara Hernandez faces life in prison as prosecutors try to connect him to the 2015 shooting death of a Palmview man. Lara, 31, of Mission, is accused of shooting to death Jaime Ramos inside his home in Palmview on Jan. 15, 2015, prosecutors said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mission Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16) Jun 2 Wtf 6
Rednecks May 29 unionwonthewar 1
the red door club (Mar '13) May 27 Carmen 52
music (Dec '13) May 19 musico 3
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) May 16 Myra 47
Modeling Companies May 16 Catalina 1
News South Texas border patrol agents rescue 18 immi... May '17 tomin cali 1
See all Mission Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mission Forum Now

Mission Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mission Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Mission, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,536 • Total comments across all topics: 281,546,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC