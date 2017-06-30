Mission cyber security boot camp receives $100,000 grant

With the growing demand for more people literate in computer science, Mission Economic Development Corporation held a news conference June 15 to celebrate the passage of a computer science bill and grant that will prepare Valley residents for a career in cyber security. Public officials were present at the Mission Center for Education and Economic Development June 15 to formally announce a $100,000 state grant Awarded to MEDC to provide cyber security training to Rio Grande Valley residents.

