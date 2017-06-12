McAllen Farmers Market busy

McAllen Farmers Market busy

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

In existence for almost one decade, the farmers market at the McAllen Public Library entrance sells an assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables, local honeys, jams and jellies, live plants and more through local vendors. Zulema MuA oz of Mission has been a vendor for approximately two years and sells a variety of flowers, herbs and fruit trees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mission Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News S.A. woman shares horrific story of 15+ years o... 2 hr just saying 4
The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16) Jun 12 dreamer 7
Rednecks May 29 unionwonthewar 1
the red door club (Mar '13) May 27 Carmen 52
music (Dec '13) May 19 musico 3
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) May 16 Myra 47
Modeling Companies May 16 Catalina 1
See all Mission Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mission Forum Now

Mission Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mission Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Mission, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,947 • Total comments across all topics: 281,763,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC