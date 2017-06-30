Man Charged in 2016 Teen's Death Case

Wednesday Jun 28

MISSION A suspect accused in the death of a 17-year-old north of Mission is charged with capital murder. Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office investigators said they believe the shot that killed Alcala was intended for the homeowner, who authorities said is a suspected drug dealer.

