Man Charged in 2016 Teen's Death Case
MISSION A suspect accused in the death of a 17-year-old north of Mission is charged with capital murder. Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office investigators said they believe the shot that killed Alcala was intended for the homeowner, who authorities said is a suspected drug dealer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mission Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hydros perks
|Jul 2
|Gus Fring
|5
|4 S.A. men charged with child sexual assault in...
|Jun 24
|For real
|6
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|Jun 24
|Petrita CRdenaz
|34
|Curious
|Jun 23
|Dakota
|2
|Rednecks
|Jun 23
|Dakota
|2
|District attorney's husband accused of voter co... (Feb '08)
|Jun 21
|Turnbow
|56
|S.A. woman shares horrific story of 15+ years o...
|Jun 14
|just saying
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mission Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC