Local Real Estate Broker Opens First Motto Mortgage Franchise in South Texas

Motto Mortgage has announced that Norma Hinojosa, Owner of RE/MAX Elite in Mission, Texas, has purchased and opened the first Motto Mortgage franchise in the Rio Grande Valley. "Operating a Motto Mortgage franchise allows our team to better serve clients by providing a one-stop shop for homebuyers," says Hinojosa.

