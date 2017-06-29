Ex-South Texas postal worker gets pri...

Ex-South Texas postal worker gets prison for taking bribes

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

A judge has sentenced a former U.S. Postal Service worker in South Texas to 1A1 2 years in federal prison for accepting bribes to provide addresses of some mail-in ballot recipients in 2014 races. Noe Olvera of Mission was sentenced Friday in McAllen after pleading guilty last March, in a plea deal, to soliciting bribes during an election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mission Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hydros perks Thu Jynx 4
News 4 S.A. men charged with child sexual assault in... Jun 24 For real 6
Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10) Jun 24 Petrita CRdenaz 34
Curious Jun 23 Dakota 2
Rednecks Jun 23 Dakota 2
News District attorney's husband accused of voter co... (Feb '08) Jun 21 Turnbow 56
News S.A. woman shares horrific story of 15+ years o... Jun 14 just saying 4
See all Mission Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mission Forum Now

Mission Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mission Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Mission, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,304 • Total comments across all topics: 282,138,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC