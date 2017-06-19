Cybersecurity in Valley getting a boost
Texas Workforce Commissioner Julian Alvarez visited the Mission Center for Education and Economic Development on Thursday to formally announce a $100,000 state grant intended to provide cybersecurity training to Rio Grande Valley residents. "Where before when we would mention Mission, Texas, we would start talking about vacationing, Ruby Reds and things like that, now we are talking about terms like coding-camps, cybersecurity and that's all starting off here," Alvarez said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
Mission Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 S.A. men charged with child sexual assault in...
|3 hr
|l_MA0
|4
|District attorney's husband accused of voter co... (Feb '08)
|23 hr
|Turnbow
|56
|Curious
|Jun 17
|Truth101
|1
|S.A. woman shares horrific story of 15+ years o...
|Jun 14
|just saying
|4
|The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16)
|Jun 12
|dreamer
|7
|Rednecks
|May 29
|unionwonthewar
|1
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|May 27
|Carmen
|52
Find what you want!
Search Mission Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC