Baggage handler in Austin pleads guil...

Baggage handler in Austin pleads guilty to stealing firearms

Thursday Jun 8

Ja'Quan Johnson, 25, plead guilty to one count of theft from an interstate shipment and one count of possession of a stolen firearm. He could face up to 20 years in prison.

