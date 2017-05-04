Texas family recreates mini 'Blockbuster' store for son with Autism Read Story Oscar Margain
MISSION, Texas A South Texas family pulled out all the stops to make sure their son would have his own video store after their local Blockbuster closed. "With Autism, you have your good days and your bad days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mission Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|11 hr
|Interested
|46
|South Texas border patrol agents rescue 18 immi...
|May 4
|tomin cali
|1
|Border Patrol Could Use Volunteer Force To Help...
|May 1
|New sheriff
|4
|Former bassist of Grupo Mazz accused of indecen... (Feb '08)
|Apr 29
|Justicia
|21
|O'Rourke courts locals
|Apr 25
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|8
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|Apr 19
|canttouchme
|33
|The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16)
|Apr 19
|Go now
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mission Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC