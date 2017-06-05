Portals Project connects Detroiters w...

Portals Project connects Detroiters with world

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: WXYZ

One second you're in Detroit, the next you're in a country half a world away. It could be Afghanistan, Gaza, Mexico, Germany or even Myanmar - the Detroit Portal has literally taken people across the all across the globe in a matter of days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mission Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16) Jun 2 Wtf 6
Rednecks May 29 unionwonthewar 1
the red door club (Mar '13) May 27 Carmen 52
music (Dec '13) May 19 musico 3
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) May 16 Myra 47
Modeling Companies May 16 Catalina 1
News South Texas border patrol agents rescue 18 immi... May '17 tomin cali 1
See all Mission Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mission Forum Now

Mission Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mission Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Mission, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,173 • Total comments across all topics: 281,613,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC