New mayor and commissioners take office in Sullivan City

About 200 people, including Hidalgo County's sheriff, district attorney, a district court judge and other western Hidalgo County elected officials and dignitaries attended Wednesday's swearing in ceremony for Sullivan City's new mayor and two city commissioners. The ceremony, which filled the cafeteria of Sam Fordyce Elementary School, occurred 12 days after then-mayoral candidate, Leonel "Leo" Garcia, was temporarily detained by federal agents during the arrest of Garcia's childhood friend and one-time business partner, Lombardo Bazan, of Mission, for an alleged federal weapons violation.

