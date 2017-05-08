Mission residents address mayor's controversial border wall comments
Residents gathered into City Hall on Monday to address Mayor Norberto "Beto" Salinas' controversial remarks seemingly supporting a border wall. Salinas was quoted last month in the Washington Post stating, "The best thing that could happen to us is that we go ahead and build the fence and see if we can stop some of the illegals from coming across."
