Mission priest asks forgiveness for man convicted of animal cruelty
A disabled Mission man who was charged with animal cruelty after being caught on video dragging his dog by its leash behind his motorized scooter has been sentenced to two years house arrest. And the canine victim in the case has found a new home among the numerous other adopted pets of a Mission Catholic priest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Progress Times.
Add your comments below
Mission Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|22 hr
|Interested
|46
|South Texas border patrol agents rescue 18 immi...
|May 4
|tomin cali
|1
|Border Patrol Could Use Volunteer Force To Help...
|May 1
|New sheriff
|4
|Former bassist of Grupo Mazz accused of indecen... (Feb '08)
|Apr 29
|Justicia
|21
|O'Rourke courts locals
|Apr 25
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|8
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|Apr 19
|canttouchme
|33
|The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16)
|Apr 19
|Go now
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mission Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC