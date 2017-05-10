Mission mayor defends events center i...

Mission mayor defends events center investment

Read more: The Brownsville Herald

A week after the mayor here publicly criticized county leaders for not asking taxpayers if they want to build a new courthouse, he defended a $16 million project for the city that also circumvented voter approval. Mission Mayor Norberto "Beto" Salinas argued the comparison between the construction of the new courthouse and an events center under way in Mission is not a valid one, though neither went through a referendum.

Mission, TX

