Mission CISD launches community-wide reading program

John Costilla, president for Friends of Texas Public Schools, holds up a digital device as he talks about myOn, a library of digital books, at Mission CEED May 5, 2017 in Mission. John Costilla, president for Friends of Texas Public Schools, holds up a digital device as he talks about myOn, a library of digital books, at Mission CEED May 5, 2017 in Mission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.