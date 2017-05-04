Man found innocent of murder in drug ...

Man found innocent of murder in drug dealer's death; conviction overturned

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

The trial, the third time Scepanski would face a jury in connection with the shooting death of Baldemar Villarreal in 2010, ended Tuesday with a not guilty verdict after more than a week of testimony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mission Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Texas border patrol agents rescue 18 immi... 3 hr tomin cali 1
News Border Patrol Could Use Volunteer Force To Help... Mon New sheriff 4
News Former bassist of Grupo Mazz accused of indecen... (Feb '08) Apr 29 Justicia 21
News O'Rourke courts locals Apr 25 uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 8
Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10) Apr 19 canttouchme 33
The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16) Apr 19 Go now 3
Tell Me Apr 19 Go across the river 2
See all Mission Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mission Forum Now

Mission Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mission Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Mission, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,767 • Total comments across all topics: 280,771,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC