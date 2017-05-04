Man found innocent of murder in drug dealer's death; conviction overturned
The trial, the third time Scepanski would face a jury in connection with the shooting death of Baldemar Villarreal in 2010, ended Tuesday with a not guilty verdict after more than a week of testimony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mission Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Texas border patrol agents rescue 18 immi...
|3 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Border Patrol Could Use Volunteer Force To Help...
|Mon
|New sheriff
|4
|Former bassist of Grupo Mazz accused of indecen... (Feb '08)
|Apr 29
|Justicia
|21
|O'Rourke courts locals
|Apr 25
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|8
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|Apr 19
|canttouchme
|33
|The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16)
|Apr 19
|Go now
|3
|Tell Me
|Apr 19
|Go across the river
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mission Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC