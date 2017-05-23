Kingsville doctor accused of sexual a...

Kingsville doctor accused of sexual assault arrested again

Thursday May 18

Mission Police arrested Dr. Humberto Bruschetta at his Kingsville home Thursday morning. The arrest comes after another woman came forward claiming the doctor sexually assaulted her during a doctor's appointment.

