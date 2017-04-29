Border Patrol Could Use Volunteer Force To Help Secure Border
There are 4 comments on the The Daily Caller story from Monday May 1, titled Border Patrol Could Use Volunteer Force To Help Secure Border. In it, The Daily Caller reports that:
An auxiliary force could help the Border Patrol overcome manpower issues, according to a report Monday from the Center for Immigration Studies. The Border Patrol is at its lowest staffing levels in seven years and President Trump ordered the hiring of 5,000 additional officers in a January executive order.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
|
United States
|
#1 Monday May 1
Awesome.
Making every landowner a bounty hunter can be considered supplemental income.
When do we start?
|
#3 Monday May 1
Here's what happens when bounty hunters are allowed to run wild:
http://nbc4i.com/2017/04/29/clarksville-tenne...
|
#4 Monday May 1
First of all you are a phaggot and second of all....well there is not second because you're just a coward joto.
JAJA JA JA
|
United States
|
#5 Monday May 1
Ja ja ja
Run rabbit run
Cause when youre on private property in Texas,
Ja ja ja
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Mission Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Texas border patrol agents rescue 18 immi...
|Thu
|tomin cali
|1
|Former bassist of Grupo Mazz accused of indecen... (Feb '08)
|Apr 29
|Justicia
|21
|O'Rourke courts locals
|Apr 25
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|8
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|Apr 19
|canttouchme
|33
|The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16)
|Apr 19
|Go now
|3
|Tell Me
|Apr 19
|Go across the river
|2
|Looking for hapiness
|Apr 19
|Hopeless Romantic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mission Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC