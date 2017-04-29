Border Patrol Could Use Volunteer For...

Border Patrol Could Use Volunteer Force To Help Secure Border

There are 4 comments on the The Daily Caller story from Monday May 1, titled Border Patrol Could Use Volunteer Force To Help Secure Border. In it, The Daily Caller reports that:

An auxiliary force could help the Border Patrol overcome manpower issues, according to a report Monday from the Center for Immigration Studies. The Border Patrol is at its lowest staffing levels in seven years and President Trump ordered the hiring of 5,000 additional officers in a January executive order.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Smell the roses

United States

#1 Monday May 1
Awesome.

Making every landowner a bounty hunter can be considered supplemental income.

When do we start?

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Outlaw Bounty Hunting

Paducah, KY

#3 Monday May 1
Here's what happens when bounty hunters are allowed to run wild:

http://nbc4i.com/2017/04/29/clarksville-tenne...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
que

El Paso, TX

#4 Monday May 1
Smell the roses wrote:
Awesome.

Making every landowner a bounty hunter can be considered supplemental income.

When do we start?
First of all you are a phaggot and second of all....well there is not second because you're just a coward joto.

JAJA JA JA

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
New sheriff

United States

#5 Monday May 1
Ja ja ja
Run rabbit run
Cause when youre on private property in Texas,
Ja ja ja

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mission Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Texas border patrol agents rescue 18 immi... Thu tomin cali 1
News Former bassist of Grupo Mazz accused of indecen... (Feb '08) Apr 29 Justicia 21
News O'Rourke courts locals Apr 25 uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 8
Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10) Apr 19 canttouchme 33
The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16) Apr 19 Go now 3
Tell Me Apr 19 Go across the river 2
Looking for hapiness Apr 19 Hopeless Romantic 1
See all Mission Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mission Forum Now

Mission Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mission Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Mission, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,208 • Total comments across all topics: 280,805,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC