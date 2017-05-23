Border Patrol Chief: Message Sent By Trump Led To Drop In Crossings
Apprehensions at the southwestern border are at a 17-year low, and the chief of the Border Patrol claimed in a Senate hearing Tuesday that this is due to the actions of the Trump administration. "The message is out," Border Patrol chief Ronald Vitiello said.
