As Trump seeks billions for wall, US ...

As Trump seeks billions for wall, US still paying for fence

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

In this Sept. 15, 2015, file photo, a farmer passes along a borer fence that divides his property, Tuesday, in Mission, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mission Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) Tue Myra 47
Modeling Companies May 16 Catalina 1
the red door club (Mar '13) May 7 Interested 46
News South Texas border patrol agents rescue 18 immi... May 4 tomin cali 1
News Border Patrol Could Use Volunteer Force To Help... May 1 New sheriff 4
News Former bassist of Grupo Mazz accused of indecen... (Feb '08) Apr 29 Justicia 21
News O'Rourke courts locals Apr 25 uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 8
See all Mission Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mission Forum Now

Mission Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mission Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Mission, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,187 • Total comments across all topics: 281,129,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC