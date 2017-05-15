Alabama's 9 most challenging high sch...

Alabama's 9 most challenging high schools and how they rank nationally

Friday May 12

Nine Alabama schools landed on the Washington Post's list of the most challenging high schools in America, with one making an appearance in the top 20. The list ranks schools based on the number of Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate and Advanced International Certificate of Education tests given, divided by the number of seniors who graduated that year. At the top of the list is BASIS Phoenix followed Mickey Leland College Prep in Houston, IDEA Frontier College Prep in Brownsville, Texas, IDEA Mission College Prep in Mission, Texas and IDEA San Juan College Prep in San Juan Texas.

