Western Hidalgo takes sides on Agua SUD

Western Hidalgo takes sides on Agua SUD

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 8 Read more: TheMonitor.com

Cities throughout Western Hidalgo County are taking sides in the fight over influence over the Agua Special Utility District, with many taking up resolutions either against or in support of Senate Bill 814 introduced by state Sen. Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa which would restrict who the Agua board directors can hire to work at the utility district. The bill states that if an Agua SUD director is an employee of another taxing entity within the district, the board may not hire an elected official of that taxing agency to work within the utility district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mission Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexican government helping illegal alien, welfa... 7 hr ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 44
the red door club (Mar '13) Mon johnny 45
Catholic priest and mexican women (Aug '14) Sun cristal 4
Jorge ivan mondragon (Aug '14) Apr 13 shadow956 2
Tell Me Apr 11 Joe 1
What happened to Donna Texas? (Jun '08) Apr 4 Hmmmm 8
News Bush, at Mexican border, denounces Trump's immi... (Aug '15) Mar 31 Coultergeist 4
See all Mission Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mission Forum Now

Mission Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mission Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Afghanistan
 

Mission, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,485 • Total comments across all topics: 280,392,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC