Western Hidalgo takes sides on Agua SUD
Cities throughout Western Hidalgo County are taking sides in the fight over influence over the Agua Special Utility District, with many taking up resolutions either against or in support of Senate Bill 814 introduced by state Sen. Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa which would restrict who the Agua board directors can hire to work at the utility district. The bill states that if an Agua SUD director is an employee of another taxing entity within the district, the board may not hire an elected official of that taxing agency to work within the utility district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
Mission Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexican government helping illegal alien, welfa...
|7 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|44
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Mon
|johnny
|45
|Catholic priest and mexican women (Aug '14)
|Sun
|cristal
|4
|Jorge ivan mondragon (Aug '14)
|Apr 13
|shadow956
|2
|Tell Me
|Apr 11
|Joe
|1
|What happened to Donna Texas? (Jun '08)
|Apr 4
|Hmmmm
|8
|Bush, at Mexican border, denounces Trump's immi... (Aug '15)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mission Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC