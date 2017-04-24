Waco man shares love of art, music through band posters
So are local residents who appreciate the craft of his artwork and an increasing number of musicians outside of Waco who see in Scranton a kindred artist. The Waco Tribune-Herald reports Scranton's artistic output spills over into more than the dozens of posters he turns out each semester for musicians and performers at Common Grounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Mission Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former bassist of Grupo Mazz accused of indecen... (Feb '08)
|13 hr
|Justicia
|21
|O'Rourke courts locals
|Apr 25
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|8
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|Apr 19
|canttouchme
|33
|The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16)
|Apr 19
|Go now
|3
|Tell Me
|Apr 19
|Go across the river
|2
|Looking for hapiness
|Apr 19
|Hopeless Romantic
|1
|Del Rio Customs (Sep '15)
|Apr 19
|Joe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mission Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC