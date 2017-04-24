Waco man shares love of art, music th...

Waco man shares love of art, music through band posters

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

So are local residents who appreciate the craft of his artwork and an increasing number of musicians outside of Waco who see in Scranton a kindred artist. The Waco Tribune-Herald reports Scranton's artistic output spills over into more than the dozens of posters he turns out each semester for musicians and performers at Common Grounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mission Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former bassist of Grupo Mazz accused of indecen... (Feb '08) 13 hr Justicia 21
News O'Rourke courts locals Apr 25 uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 8
Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10) Apr 19 canttouchme 33
The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16) Apr 19 Go now 3
Tell Me Apr 19 Go across the river 2
Looking for hapiness Apr 19 Hopeless Romantic 1
Del Rio Customs (Sep '15) Apr 19 Joe 2
See all Mission Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mission Forum Now

Mission Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mission Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Mission, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,294 • Total comments across all topics: 280,660,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC