Valley Baptist-Harlingen recognizes National Healthcare Decision Day
Taxes shouldn't be the only important paperwork local residents attend to in April, as Valley Baptist Medical Center-Harlingen's Pastoral Services staff is encouraging individuals to make time to plan for their future healthcare decisions throughout the rest of the month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mission Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|16 hr
|canttouchme
|33
|The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16)
|Wed
|Go now
|3
|Tell Me
|Wed
|Go across the river
|2
|Looking for hapiness
|Wed
|Hopeless Romantic
|1
|Del Rio Customs (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Joe
|2
|Trump takes land to build Wall
|Wed
|Bill
|1
|Mexican government helping illegal alien, welfa...
|Tue
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|44
Find what you want!
Search Mission Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC