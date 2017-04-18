Valley Baptist-Harlingen recognizes N...

Valley Baptist-Harlingen recognizes National Healthcare Decision Day

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

Taxes shouldn't be the only important paperwork local residents attend to in April, as Valley Baptist Medical Center-Harlingen's Pastoral Services staff is encouraging individuals to make time to plan for their future healthcare decisions throughout the rest of the month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mission Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10) 16 hr canttouchme 33
The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16) Wed Go now 3
Tell Me Wed Go across the river 2
Looking for hapiness Wed Hopeless Romantic 1
Del Rio Customs (Sep '15) Wed Joe 2
Trump takes land to build Wall Wed Bill 1
News Mexican government helping illegal alien, welfa... Tue ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 44
See all Mission Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mission Forum Now

Mission Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mission Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
 

Mission, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,008 • Total comments across all topics: 280,425,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC