Stepping Out, Speaking Out: Men don high heels for Walk in Her Shoes event
Stop the violence in the community was the message of the Mujeres Unidas/Women Together 8th Annual Run/Walk and High-Heel Challenge on Saturday at Edinburg Municipal Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mission Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former bassist of Grupo Mazz accused of indecen... (Feb '08)
|11 hr
|Justicia
|21
|O'Rourke courts locals
|Apr 25
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|8
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|Apr 19
|canttouchme
|33
|The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16)
|Apr 19
|Go now
|3
|Tell Me
|Apr 19
|Go across the river
|2
|Looking for hapiness
|Apr 19
|Hopeless Romantic
|1
|Del Rio Customs (Sep '15)
|Apr 19
|Joe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mission Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC