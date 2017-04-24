Mission's city council endorses Sen. ...

Mission's city council endorses Sen. Hinojosa's Agua SUD bill

Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: Progress Times

Despite opposition from the president of McAllen's Tea Party and one city council member, Mission's city council has approved a resolution supporting state Sen. Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa's bill to control who can serve on the board of directors of the Agua Special Utilities District. The district provides water service to more than 15,000 residents in the cities of Palmview, Penitas and Sullivan City and portions of Mission and La Joya and rural portions of western Hidalgo County, per the resolution.

