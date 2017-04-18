Mission accomplished in Dixie Chicks ...

Mission accomplished in Dixie Chicks stunner

Sunday Apr 9

Three of the hottest chicks in rock music, on form and fused with a disdain of their American president, revived the Mission Concert in spectacular fashion in front of one of the Hawke's Bay vineyard show's biggest crowds on Saturday night. Treated cautiously by some in October when confirmed as the stars for a later-than-usual or preferable April evening in the Mission Estate Vineyard on the outskirts of Taradale, after the concert lapsedafter the failure to secure a Mission-quality act for 2016, the Dixie Chicks proved to be just the lot to get it going again, leaving no questions the Mission Concert is here to stay.

