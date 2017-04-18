Laundre, A Cafe/Laundromat, Bringing Sightglass Coffee And Free Soap To The Mission

Missionites, get ready to say bonjour to LaundrA© , a laundromat/coffee shop bound for 20th and Mission Streets this summer. Enchante! Hoodline had news of the "upscale" spot that's drawing comparisons to similar, existing operations like Brainwash in SoMa and Sit & Spin in the Castro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.