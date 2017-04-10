During Mission visit, Cornyn says he's - skeptical' of Border Adjustment Tax
STAFF WRITER Follow @mitchellferman !function {var js,fjs=d.getElementsByTagName [0],p=/^http:/.test ?'http':'https';if ){js=d.createElement ;js.id=id;js.src=p+'://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js';fjs.parentNode.insertBefore ;}} ; MISSION - With an import tax, called a Border Adjustment Tax by House Speaker Paul Ryan, being seriously discussed in Washington, Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, said he's dubious of the tax. "I'm, frankly, skeptical of it," Cornyn said Wednesday at the Anzalduas International Bridge, where he was recognized and awarded a plaque at the bridge for his work on the bridge system over the years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Mission Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tell Me
|Tue
|Joe
|1
|What happened to Donna Texas? (Jun '08)
|Apr 4
|Hmmmm
|8
|Bush, at Mexican border, denounces Trump's immi... (Aug '15)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|4
|Mexican government helping illegal alien, welfa...
|Mar 29
|Anthony Burgess
|35
|Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13)
|Mar 28
|CLOTHEBUYER
|6
|Catholic priest and mexican women (Aug '14)
|Mar 16
|RatFinkFive0
|3
|Lizeth Leija y su hija Abril Cabrera (Jul '15)
|Mar 16
|RatFinkFive0
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mission Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC