During Mission visit, Cornyn says he'...

During Mission visit, Cornyn says he's - skeptical' of Border Adjustment Tax

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

STAFF WRITER Follow @mitchellferman !function {var js,fjs=d.getElementsByTagName [0],p=/^http:/.test ?'http':'https';if ){js=d.createElement ;js.id=id;js.src=p+'://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js';fjs.parentNode.insertBefore ;}} ; MISSION - With an import tax, called a Border Adjustment Tax by House Speaker Paul Ryan, being seriously discussed in Washington, Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, said he's dubious of the tax. "I'm, frankly, skeptical of it," Cornyn said Wednesday at the Anzalduas International Bridge, where he was recognized and awarded a plaque at the bridge for his work on the bridge system over the years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mission Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tell Me Tue Joe 1
What happened to Donna Texas? (Jun '08) Apr 4 Hmmmm 8
News Bush, at Mexican border, denounces Trump's immi... (Aug '15) Mar 31 Coultergeist 4
News Mexican government helping illegal alien, welfa... Mar 29 Anthony Burgess 35
Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13) Mar 28 CLOTHEBUYER 6
Catholic priest and mexican women (Aug '14) Mar 16 RatFinkFive0 3
Lizeth Leija y su hija Abril Cabrera (Jul '15) Mar 16 RatFinkFive0 2
See all Mission Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mission Forum Now

Mission Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mission Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Mission, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,795 • Total comments across all topics: 280,265,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC