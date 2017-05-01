Dear City, from some of the city's architects
This artist's rendering shows the appearance of Alamo Plaza under a master plan that would include an interpretation of the south wall and historic main gate of the mission and 1836 battle compound, made of structural glass. This view shows the plaza looking from the west, from a rooftop deck on top a four-story museum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Mission Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Border Patrol Could Use Volunteer Force To Help...
|Mon
|New sheriff
|4
|Former bassist of Grupo Mazz accused of indecen... (Feb '08)
|Apr 29
|Justicia
|21
|O'Rourke courts locals
|Apr 25
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|8
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|Apr 19
|canttouchme
|33
|The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16)
|Apr 19
|Go now
|3
|Tell Me
|Apr 19
|Go across the river
|2
|Looking for hapiness
|Apr 19
|Hopeless Romantic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mission Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC