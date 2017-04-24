All - Fore' the Kids golf tournament set for May 12; registration deadline Friday
The Greater Mission Chamber of Commerce would like to invite you to the upcoming annual Mission golf tournament, All "Fore" the Kids. Thousands of kids will be successfully prepared for the next school year- thanks to the collaborative efforts of Mission Consolidated Independent School District and The Greater Mission Chamber of Commerce by providing students with back-to-school backpacks and supplies through player and business sponsorship financial contributions.
