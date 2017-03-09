Trump effect? Fewer migrants in famil...

Trump effect? Fewer migrants in families, unaccompanied minors in February

After climbing sharply for several months, the number of immigrants arriving and caught in families or as unaccompanied minors tumbled downward in February, federal data shows. "Since President Trump took office on Jan. 20, we have seen a dramatic drop in numbers," Kelly said in a statement Wednesday night.

