Suspected human smugglers indicted
Seven different suspects related to four different cases, all face human smuggling charges following the Live Oak County Grand Jury's Feb. 28 session. Among them are: a Herlinda Rivas, 37, of Penitas and 39-year-old Jorge Wong of Mission each are charged with one count of smuggling of persons in connection with their arrests on Aug. 29, 2014.
Mission Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened to Donna Texas? (Jun '08)
|22 hr
|Hmmmm
|8
|Bush, at Mexican border, denounces Trump's immi... (Aug '15)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|4
|Mexican government helping illegal alien, welfa...
|Mar 29
|Anthony Burgess
|35
|Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13)
|Mar 28
|CLOTHEBUYER
|6
|Catholic priest and mexican women (Aug '14)
|Mar 16
|RatFinkFive0
|3
|Lizeth Leija y su hija Abril Cabrera (Jul '15)
|Mar 16
|RatFinkFive0
|2
|Man fatally shot in Mission (Dec '08)
|Mar 8
|Peacebfound
|13
