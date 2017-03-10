Push for Mission immigrant minors center dropped
An official with the group seeking to place a center for unaccompanied immigrant minors in Mission said opposition to the plan from residents neighboring the proposed site has halted the proposal. At the same time officials of some Rio Grande Valley cities that already have such centers say they don't understand what all the fuss is about.
