Judges, lawmakers propose additional courts for Hidalgo County

In an effort to address mounting caseloads in the courts, local judges and state legislators are pursuing legislation to create additional courts for the county. Last week the Hidalgo County Commissioners Court voted to approve a letter of support for at least one of the bills aimed at creating additional courts in the county to address a high caseload, which creates a problem that ultimately delays cases.

