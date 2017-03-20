Insomniac and C3 Presents Announce Th...

Insomniac and C3 Presents Announce The Road to Middlelands

Friday Mar 17

Insomniac and C3 Presents have revealed the stacked lineup for a series of highly anticipated shows scheduled in the weeks leading up to the first ever Middlelands music and camping festival, taking place May 5-7, 2017 at the Texas Renaissance Festival Fair Grounds. In five major cities across Texas this April, talented artists such as Slander, Madeon, DJ Craze, Hucci, and LOUDPVCK will take their sets on The Road to Middlelands.

Gilmer Mirror

