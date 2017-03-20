Insomniac and C3 Presents Announce The Road to Middlelands
Insomniac and C3 Presents have revealed the stacked lineup for a series of highly anticipated shows scheduled in the weeks leading up to the first ever Middlelands music and camping festival, taking place May 5-7, 2017 at the Texas Renaissance Festival Fair Grounds. In five major cities across Texas this April, talented artists such as Slander, Madeon, DJ Craze, Hucci, and LOUDPVCK will take their sets on The Road to Middlelands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.
Add your comments below
Mission Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catholic priest and mexican women (Aug '14)
|Mar 16
|RatFinkFive0
|3
|Lizeth Leija y su hija Abril Cabrera (Jul '15)
|Mar 16
|RatFinkFive0
|2
|Man fatally shot in Mission (Dec '08)
|Mar 8
|Peacebfound
|13
|Judge's Son to be Buried in McAllen (Nov '07)
|Mar 7
|DDavis
|15
|Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13)
|Mar 4
|Jose Maria Peraza
|5
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Mar 4
|Sexyphene
|44
|House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexi...
|Mar 3
|Battle Tested
|92
Find what you want!
Search Mission Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC