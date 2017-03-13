Former postal worker convicted of soliciting bribes

A former Mission postal worker pleaded guilty Tuesday to receiving bribe money in exchange for mail-in ballot lists during the Hidalgo County Sheriff's race in 2014. Noe Olvera, 43, of Mission, admitted to accepting $1,000 on or about Oct. 15, 2014, for providing the names and addresses of postal patrons on his route in Mission who received mail-in ballots, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

