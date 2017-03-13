Former postal worker convicted of soliciting bribes
A former Mission postal worker pleaded guilty Tuesday to receiving bribe money in exchange for mail-in ballot lists during the Hidalgo County Sheriff's race in 2014. Noe Olvera, 43, of Mission, admitted to accepting $1,000 on or about Oct. 15, 2014, for providing the names and addresses of postal patrons on his route in Mission who received mail-in ballots, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Mission Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man fatally shot in Mission (Dec '08)
|Mar 8
|Peacebfound
|13
|Judge's Son to be Buried in McAllen (Nov '07)
|Mar 7
|DDavis
|15
|Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13)
|Mar 4
|Jose Maria Peraza
|5
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Mar 4
|Sexyphene
|44
|House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexi...
|Mar 3
|Battle Tested
|94
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|Feb 27
|The way Truth and...
|31
|Mechanic in mission
|Feb 15
|Odessa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mission Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC