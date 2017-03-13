Former postal worker convicted of sol...

Former postal worker convicted of soliciting bribes

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

A former Mission postal worker pleaded guilty Tuesday to receiving bribe money in exchange for mail-in ballot lists during the Hidalgo County Sheriff's race in 2014. Noe Olvera, 43, of Mission, admitted to accepting $1,000 on or about Oct. 15, 2014, for providing the names and addresses of postal patrons on his route in Mission who received mail-in ballots, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mission Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man fatally shot in Mission (Dec '08) Mar 8 Peacebfound 13
News Judge's Son to be Buried in McAllen (Nov '07) Mar 7 DDavis 15
Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13) Mar 4 Jose Maria Peraza 5
the red door club (Mar '13) Mar 4 Sexyphene 44
News House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexi... Mar 3 Battle Tested 94
Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10) Feb 27 The way Truth and... 31
Mechanic in mission Feb 15 Odessa 1
See all Mission Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mission Forum Now

Mission Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mission Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Mission, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,572 • Total comments across all topics: 279,531,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC