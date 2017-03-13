Fast-food anger earns Texas man priso...

Fast-food anger earns Texas man prison time

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

Name: Jared Luke Langley Wanted For: Parole Violation , Burglary of Building, Burglary of Habitation, Evading Arrest, Theft, Possession with Intent to Deliver/Manufacture a Controlled Substance Reward: Up to $7,500 less Name: Jared Luke Langley Wanted For: Parole Violation , Burglary of Building, Burglary of Habitation, Evading Arrest, Theft, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mission Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Catholic priest and mexican women (Aug '14) Thu RatFinkFive0 3
Lizeth Leija y su hija Abril Cabrera (Jul '15) Thu RatFinkFive0 2
News Man fatally shot in Mission (Dec '08) Mar 8 Peacebfound 13
News Judge's Son to be Buried in McAllen (Nov '07) Mar 7 DDavis 15
Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13) Mar 4 Jose Maria Peraza 5
the red door club (Mar '13) Mar 4 Sexyphene 44
News House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexi... Mar 3 Battle Tested 92
See all Mission Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mission Forum Now

Mission Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mission Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Mission, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,991 • Total comments across all topics: 279,623,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC