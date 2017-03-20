Eligio "Kika" de la Garza celebrated through funeral Friday
The flag draped coffin of former U.S. Representative Eligio "Kika" De la Garza is saluted by local law enforcement at Our Lady of Guadalupe catholic church March 17, 2017 in Mission. photo by Joel [email protected] Mourners give their respects to former U.S. Representative Eligio "Kika" De la Garza during the burial at Valley Memorial Gardens March 17, 2017 in Mission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
Mission Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catholic priest and mexican women (Aug '14)
|Mar 16
|RatFinkFive0
|3
|Lizeth Leija y su hija Abril Cabrera (Jul '15)
|Mar 16
|RatFinkFive0
|2
|Man fatally shot in Mission (Dec '08)
|Mar 8
|Peacebfound
|13
|Judge's Son to be Buried in McAllen (Nov '07)
|Mar 7
|DDavis
|15
|Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13)
|Mar 4
|Jose Maria Peraza
|5
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Mar 4
|Sexyphene
|44
|House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexi...
|Mar 3
|Battle Tested
|92
Find what you want!
Search Mission Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC