Bridge at I-40 and Bushland to partia...

Bridge at I-40 and Bushland to partially re-open next week

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: Amarillo.com

The Texas Department of Transportation announced Friday that the bridge at Interstate 40 and Bushland Road will partially re-open next week after inspectors determined the bridge is structurally sound following a semi-truck crash that resulted in the death of a man from Mission, Texas. Westbound traffic will re-open to a single lane on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mission Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man fatally shot in Mission (Dec '08) Mar 8 Peacebfound 13
News Judge's Son to be Buried in McAllen (Nov '07) Mar 7 DDavis 15
Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13) Mar 4 Jose Maria Peraza 5
the red door club (Mar '13) Mar 4 Sexyphene 44
News House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexi... Mar 3 Battle Tested 92
Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10) Feb 27 The way Truth and... 31
Mechanic in mission Feb 15 Odessa 1
See all Mission Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mission Forum Now

Mission Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mission Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Mission, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,235 • Total comments across all topics: 279,546,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC