Bridge at I-40 and Bushland to partially re-open next week
The Texas Department of Transportation announced Friday that the bridge at Interstate 40 and Bushland Road will partially re-open next week after inspectors determined the bridge is structurally sound following a semi-truck crash that resulted in the death of a man from Mission, Texas. Westbound traffic will re-open to a single lane on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Mission Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man fatally shot in Mission (Dec '08)
|Mar 8
|Peacebfound
|13
|Judge's Son to be Buried in McAllen (Nov '07)
|Mar 7
|DDavis
|15
|Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13)
|Mar 4
|Jose Maria Peraza
|5
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Mar 4
|Sexyphene
|44
|House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexi...
|Mar 3
|Battle Tested
|92
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|Feb 27
|The way Truth and...
|31
|Mechanic in mission
|Feb 15
|Odessa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mission Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC