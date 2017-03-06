Alton, Penitas cancelling city counci...

Alton, Penitas cancelling city council elections

Friday Mar 3

After the only challenger withdrew his application to be on the ballot, the Penitas city council voted to cancel its May 6 city council elections Wednesday. Noe Garza Jr., a security officer for the Mission Consolidated Independent School District, had filed to run in Place 3 against incumbent Felipe Quintanilla.

