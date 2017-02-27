Trump economic policies sending a chi...

Trump economic policies sending a chill through border economy

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Valerie Padilla and Diego Munoz, both 16, cross from El Paso into Ciudad Juarez for the weekend to see relatives. MUST CREDIT: Photo by Ivan Pierre Aguirre for The Washington Post Valerie Padilla and Diego Munoz, both 16, cross from El Paso into Ciudad Juarez for the weekend to see relatives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mission Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10) 7 hr The way Truth and... 31
News Judge's Son to be Buried in McAllen (Nov '07) Sun Mario 12
News House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexi... Feb 25 Battle Tested 82
Mechanic in mission Feb 15 Odessa 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) Feb 13 Jeff 51
Elsa Cantu Dec '16 Elsa Cantu 1
Guy, Bi-curious (Jan '15) Jul '16 New_Guy27 3
See all Mission Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mission Forum Now

Mission Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mission Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Mission, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,993 • Total comments across all topics: 279,191,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC