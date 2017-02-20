Texas man arrested after video shows ...

Texas man arrested after video shows him dragging dog behind wheelchair

1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A South Texas man has been arrested after a passer-by recorded video of him dragging a dog behind his motorized wheelchair last week. Mario Edwardo Cardona, 59, was booked into the Hidalgo County jail Thursday on a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals.

