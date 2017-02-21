Texas AG sues construction company in alleged housing scam
The office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against a construction company in Hidalgo County accused of targeting Hispanics in a home building scam, it announced Wednesday. The lawsuit is targeting Briseno Construction, based in Mission.
