Sick footage of dog owner dragging German Shepherd by his leash behind mobility scooter
WARNING. Distressing footage. The disturbing footage shows the poor German Shepherd called G2, gasping for breath as it's scrapped over the pavement on its side The sickening footage shows the poor German Shepherd called G2, gasping for breath as it's scrapped along a pavement in Mission, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Mission Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexi...
|38 min
|YIM
|21
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Mechanic in mission
|Feb 15
|Odessa
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Jeff
|51
|Armando Guevara de Donna TX (Jan '15)
|Feb 11
|Marcos
|2
|Hidalgo Co. Woman Seeks Help to Cover Dentures ...
|Feb 7
|Janet
|1
|Tanari Angel Martinez?
|Jan 31
|Theminpin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mission Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC