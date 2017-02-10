Mission Woman Receives Hefty Irrigati...

Mission Woman Receives Hefty Irrigation Bill from County

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KRGV

MISSION A Mission woman has no choice but to pay a bill from 18 years ago. The interest on it outweighs the original fees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mission Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr ChrisPhartz 1,089
News Hidalgo Co. Woman Seeks Help to Cover Dentures ... Feb 7 Janet 1
Tanari Angel Martinez? Jan 31 Theminpin 1
News Historical Marker Placed at Bethel Baptist Church Jan 31 Dee Lopez 1
News Texas Governor Goes After Sheriff Who Protects ... Jan 24 santo 2
News U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara Jan 20 Wildchild 4
the red door club (Mar '13) Jan '17 SilverWings 43
See all Mission Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mission Forum Now

Mission Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mission Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

Mission, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,400 • Total comments across all topics: 278,746,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC